The heavily indebted solar project developer has revealed the state-backed element of two trailed fire sales of 636 MW of solar and wind project portfolios in China. The divestments will generate up to RMB450 million for the company while recognizing RMB200 million in losses on its investments.Debt-saddled, state-owned solar developer Panda Green has revealed a sizable chunk of the money it intends to raise from the sale of 636 MW of renewable project generation capacity in China will come from Beijing. The Xinhua Electric Development and Investment Co Ltd which wants to spend RMB239 million (US$33.8 ...

