The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.
This practical course has been designed to focus on drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP related agreements in cross-border projects.
Who Should Attend:
- Patent attorneys
- In-house lawyers
- Legal executives
- Commercial managers
- Clinical contract specialists
- Product development managers
- Research managers
- Others who are involved in drafting or managing commercial IP agreements
Agenda:
Programme day one
Introduction
- Overview of the landscape for international IP agreements
- Differences and similarities in national laws, commercial practices, drafting styles and template agreements
The legal framework for international IP agreements: national and international differences and similarities
- Specific national and supranational IP laws affecting transactions, including laws governing initial ownership, employee rights, commissioned works, assignment and licensing
- IP laws within the framework of national property and contract laws
- Implied terms in IP agreements under national laws
- Constraints on express terms under national laws
Dealing with different types of IP (or quasi IP):
- Patents
- Trade marks
- Trade secrets
- Domain names
Drafting key terms in IP agreements: grant of rights
- Technical definitions
- Licences: exclusive, non-exclusive, sole, etc
- Sub-licensing and sub-contracting
- Assignments
- Options
- Improvements
- Grant-backs
Practical exercises on drafting international IP agreements
Differences in national and industry-sector practices and commercial expectations: How these affect the terms of IP agreements
- Drafting styles, length, and content of agreements
- Use of international' template agreements
- Some terms that are considered standard' but vary between countries and industry sectors
- To what extent are the detailed terms understood or considered important at a commercial level?
Dispute resolution in international IP agreements
- Contentious IP contracts: when IP contracts go wrong!
Selected legal' clauses in international IP agreements
- Use of legal language: why it needs to be reviewed by a local lawyer
- Warranties, liability, and indemnities
- Entire agreement clauses
- Assignment and change of control
Financial terms in international IP agreements
- Upfront payments, milestones, and royalties
- Royalty-stacking
- Payment terms, reporting, and auditing
Forbidden clauses
- A review of competition law issues
Brexit proofing your agreements
