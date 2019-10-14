Supplements & Nutrition Packaging Market Worth $28.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global supplements & nutrition packaging market size is expected to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing focus on branding among nutrition supplement players, rising number of contract packaging services, and increasing awareness related to labelling are key factors driving the market.
Key suggestions from the report:
- In 2018, primary packaging held the largest revenue share by type, owing to rising consumption of powdered supplements and sports and energy drinks as well as increasing demand for stand-up pouches
- Plastic held the largest revenue share in 2018 in terms of material owing to increasing utilization of plastics in packing nutrition supplements. Plastics are used in the manufacturing of bottles, stand-up pouches, and sachets
- By formulation, the powder segment accounted for a major revenue share of nearly 46.0% in the global market in 2018. Rise in consumption of powdered supplements such as amino acid powders and protein powders majorly contributes to the growth of this segment
- Asia Pacific held the dominant revenue share in 2018, due to high consumption of dietary supplements in the region and presence of a large number of contract manufacturing hubs, especially in countries such as India and China
- Key players in this space include SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.; Alpha Packaging, Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.; BALL CORPORATION.; Gerresheimer AG; and Law Print & Packaging Management Ltd.
Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Material (Glass, Plastic), By Formulation (Tablets, Powder, Pills & Capsules), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/supplements-nutrition-packaging-market
Moreover, recent advancements in designs are expected to boost market growth. Recent advancements in packaging include smart packaging, non-destructive inspection methods, printing techniques, software systems and interfaces, automation architecture, and application of robotics and types of machinery. These techniques are focused on protecting brand image against counterfeiting activities. These techniques include unique fingerprint, anti-diversion codes, hologram-enabled authentication, and invisible inks.
Growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases is anticipated to increase demand for nutrition supplements among patients, which would in turn propel demand for various packing solutions. According to data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2015, about 46 million Indian women suffer from osteoporosis and the number is expected to increase during the assessment period.
Grand View Research has segmented the global supplements & nutrition packaging market on the basis of type, material, formulation, and region:
- Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Primary
- Bottles and Jars
- Tins and Cans
- Stand-up Pouches
- Sachets and Other Pouches
- Blisters and Strips
- Rigid Papers
- Secondary and Tertiary
- Paperboard
- Flexible Paper/Plastic/Metal
- Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Glass
- Plastic
- PET
- HDPE
- PP
- Others
- Metal
- Paper and Cardboard
- Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Tablets
- Pills and Capsules
- Powder
- Soft gels
- Liquids
- Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
