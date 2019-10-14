World's largest ad-supported video on demand service will launch in the UK early 2020 with other countries to follow as part of rapid international expansion

Tubi Kids to launch October 21 with over 1,200 age-appropriate titles over 5,000 hours of content completely free

Tubi streamed over 132 million hours of content in September a 40% increase since May

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world's largest ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, today made a series of announcements during its keynote address at MIPCOM. The company will launch its service in the UK in early 2020, with additional territories to follow as part of Tubi's rapid international expansion. In addition, Tubi will launch Tubi Kids on October 21, a new area of Tubi that will feature a robust library of children's content over 1,200 age-appropriate movies and television shows or over 5,000 hours of content at launch completely free in a dedicated section built just for families.

In June, Tubi announced it had streamed 94 million hours of content for the entire month of May alone a record at that time. Since then, it has grown to over 132 million hours in September a 40% increase in four months. New titles currently available include Megamind starring Will Ferrell and Tina Fey, Scary Movie 1 and 2 starring Marlon Wayans and Anna Faris, the Academy Award-winner No Country for Old Men directed by Joel Ethan Cohen, and the 13th season of the hit TV series The Bachelorette

The launch of Tubi Kids, a destination for age-appropriate content on the Tubi Service, will help alleviate parents' worries over what their children are watching. Tubi Kids will initially roll out to consumers in the US starting October 21 via Roku devices, and will be available on all major streaming devices in the near future. It will contain over 1,200 titles at launch or over 5,000 hours of content, and starting in November will include hit movies How to Train Your Dragon, Norm of the North, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,alongside series with iconic characters including Sonic the Hedgehog, Strawberry Shortcake, Paddington Bear, The Wiggles and many more all completely free.

"We're ramping up our international expansion with the UK launch being the first of several forthcoming territories and look forward to announcing them soon," said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. "The launch of Tubi Kids reinforces our dedication to offer an age-appropriate viewing environment super-serving kids and families with a robust amount of content."

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world's largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 15,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed on over 25 devices the most of any AVOD service including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android and many others. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices. Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA Ventures.

