In a technological market where the demand for professional solutions is increasingly challenging, Libelium has decided to focus on the strategic shift to offer complete IoT technology solutions specialising in vertical applications

This decision marks the operational closure of the e-commerce Cooking Hacks, the business division where Libelium has offered electronic products for amateur audiences (makers, students...). This shutdown will be effective from December 31, 2019. Until that date, Cooking Hacks will offer very attractive prices with different campaigns of stock liquidation. Libelium will continue to offer technical support and all products purchased will maintain their current warranty period.

"As a pioneer in IoT, Libelium has offered technology for all audiences since the beginning in 2006. It is time to specialize in products and solutions with higher added value, better quality, accuracy and reliability; features that require more developed platforms than Arduino and Raspberry Pi. This requires allocating all of the company's resources to larger projects, which excludes the retailing of lower-demand components," explains Alicia Asín, co-founder and CEO of Libelium.

Cooking Hacks started in 2011 with the intention of extending electronic for makers to any audience in an educational, accessible and fun way. Over the last 8 years, the online store has offered a complete catalogue of products and components, documentation, tutorials and a forum for resolving technical issues. Not in vane, Cooking Hacks has reached almost 30,000 subscribers to the newsletter and more than 11,500 followers in social media. This audience is evolving towards the professional side of IoT through the corporate website Libelium and The IoT Marketplace, the online store that offers complete solutions that include hardware and software "ready to use".

