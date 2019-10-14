H120 saw a solid performance from 1Spatial's core business augmented by a good start from its recent Geomap-Imagis (GI) acquisition. GI generated revenue of £2m and EBITDA of £0.5m in its first three months and additional synergies have been identified. It is early days but in the context of a £5.3m price tag (EV) we see this performance as encouraging. 1Spatial also highlighted significant contract wins post period end. It now looks well set to execute on its next phase: establishing a market leading position in Location Master Data Management (LMDM).

