Technavio has been monitoring the global helicopter ice protection system market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 67.63 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the advancements in electrical architecture in new-generation helicopters. In addition, the increased adoption of digital helicopter health and usage monitoring (HUMS) is anticipated to boost the growth of the helicopter ice protection system market.

Technological advancements coupled with increasing investments in R&D has led to the development of new-generation ice protection systems. Several vendors in the market are focusing on upgrading conventional ice protection mechanisms in helicopters with new ones. With the integration of ice protection systems, new-generation helicopters can be operated under known icing conditions, during winter in regions like Northern Europe and North America. Owing to such operational effectiveness, new-generation helicopters are gaining popularity among oil and gas producers. Thus, the rising preference for new-generation helicopters will increase the demand for helicopter ice protection systems during the forecast period.

Major Five Helicopter Ice Protection System Companies:

Leonardo Spa

Leonardo Spa owns and operates the business in segments such as helicopters, electronics, defense security systems, aeronautics, space, and other activities. Some of the popular helicopter ice protection systems offered by the company are Full Ice-Protection System (FIPS) and Limited Ice-protection System (LIPS).

Liebherr-International AG

Liebherr-International AG owns and operates its business in various segments such as earthmoving, mining, mobile cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, maritime cranes, aerospace and transportation systems, gear technology and automation systems, domestic applications, and components. The company offers a wide range of helicopter ice protection systems, which include airframe anti-icing systems, engine bleed air systems, cabin pressure control systems, air conditioning systems, and cabin air quality systems for fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Meggitt Plc

Meggitt Plc operates its business in segments such as control systems, polymers and composites, sensing systems, and equipment group. The electro-thermal Ice-protection technology offered by the company integrates heated structures within advanced composite materials for high strength, reduced weight, and superior corrosion resistance.

Safran SA

Safran SA operates its business in various segments, including aerospace propulsion, aircraft equipment, defense, aerosystems, and aircraft interiors. The company designs, manufactures, and offers a wide range of pneumatic and thermoelectric de-icers in varied sizes and thicknesses with associated systems and components.

United Technologies Corp.

United Technologies Corp. operates its business in Carrier, Pratt Whitney, and Collins Aerospace Systems segments. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of pneumatic and electrothermal ice protection systems for rotor blades, engine inlets, and gear box fairings. DuraTherm Electrothermal Ice-protection is one of the popular products from the company.

Helicopter Ice Protection System End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Commercial and civil

Defense

Helicopter Ice Protection System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

