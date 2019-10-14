Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETQX ISIN: IT0003856405 Ticker-Symbol: FMNB 
Tradegate
14.10.19
08:00 Uhr
10,545 Euro
+0,160
+1,54 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
LEONARDO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEONARDO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,355
10,385
15:05
10,355
10,395
15:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEONARDO
LEONARDO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEONARDO SPA10,545+1,54 %