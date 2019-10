Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of October 15, 2019 Updated identifiers as of October 15, 2019: Trading code: BEAREURSTX15NII ISIN-code: DK0060783546 Order book id: 131625 Amount: 25,000,000 Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66