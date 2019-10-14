Scientists at Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research have developed a new method to produce lithium-sulfur based cathodes which exhibit stable performance and high storage capacity over 200 cycles. According to the agency, this represents "a promising step towards the commercialization of lithium-sulfur batteries."Scientists in Singapore have developed a new method of producing lithium-sulfur cathodes which they said greatly improves stability during charge and discharge cycles. Researchers at the NanoBio Lab of the Singaporean Agency for Science, Technology and Research, said ...

