HONG KONG, Oct 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 39th HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and the 23rd electronicAsia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, are currently being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and continue until 16 October. As the world's largest electronics marketplace, the Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia together host around 4,300 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions in 2019. The Startup zone in the Tech Hall has gathered around 120 start-ups from eight countries and regions.Various innovative products from a wide range of areas - including fitness, medical and wellness, smart home technologies and food and drink gadgets - are being showcased at the fairs by exhibitors from around the world. Products grabbing the attention of visitors and media guests include a surgical robot arm, a 5-in-1 mechanical coding robot, ROXs Pro 6 interactive lights, KARA smart fitness mirror, spine traction massager, rapid pain relief massager, wireless smart meat thermometer, smart portable coffee machine, Blurams doorbell and the Lockly Secure Lux mortice lock.Viewing safety as the top priority, the HKTDC has stepped up its support to exhibitors and buyers during the current social unrest in Hong Kong. The following measures have been put in place:Enhanced transport and customer support services- Stepped up onsite security and access control at the fair venue- Extended move-in times to accommodate international exhibitors who may arrive late due to travel delays- Extended the period and operation hours of the HKTDC Service Counters in the Buffer Hall at Hong Kong International Airport to assist incoming exhibitors and buyers during the move-in and fair periods- Arranged bus transfers from the airport to the fair venue during the move-in period, and between the venue and selected hotels during the fair periodEnhanced business-matching services- The HKTDC has ramped up its business-matching services and provided Buyer Concierge Desks on-site to help exhibitors and buyers connectPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2OKNQMl1. Event highlights of the Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia: https://bit.ly/2kinrcdThe 39th HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition)Date: 13-16 Oct (Sunday to Wednesday)Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreOpening hours: 13-15 Oct: 9:30am-6:30pm; 16 Oct: 9:30am-5pmNumber of exhibitors: Around 3,740Major exhibit categories: AI & Voice Recognition, Virtual Reality, Start-up, Smart Tech, Robotics & Unmanned Tech, 3D Printing, Wearable Electronics, Smart Device Acessories, Digital Imaging, Home Appliances and Audio Visual Products, and more.The 23rd electronicAsiaDate: 13-16 Oct (Sunday to Wednesday)Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreOpening hours: 13-15 Oct: 9:30am-6:30pm; 16 Oct: 9:30am-5pmNumber of exhibitors: 570Major exhibit categories: Power Supplies, Printed Circuit Boards & EMS, Display Technology, Keyboards and Switches, Sensor Technologies, Quality Inspection Devices & Testing, and more.Fair websites- HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hkelectronicsfairae.hktdc.com- electronicAsia: www.electronicasia.com 