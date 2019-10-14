As from October 15, 2019, subscription rights issued by Netmore group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until October 25, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: NETM TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013281847 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 182779 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ As from October 15, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Netmore group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: NETM BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013281854 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 182780 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.