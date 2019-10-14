Hexagon Composites ASA: New Mobile Pipeline order for renewable natural gas

Hexagon Mobile Pipeline has been awarded an order for TITAN gas transport modules by U.S. Gain, a leader in development, procurement and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas in the United States. The order has a value of USD 1.4 million (approx. NOK 13 million).



Hexagon's Mobile Pipeline modules will allow renewable natural gas (RNG), produced at dairy farms in Wisconsin, USA to access the pipeline distribution system.

"Hexagon continues to grow its position in the emerging RNG market. By enabling efficient collection and distribution of RNG, we are able to play our part in assisting customers to reach their emission reduction targets," says Jon A. Smith, President of Hexagon Mobile Pipeline. "We are very excited to partner with U.S. Gain, sharing a strong belief in RNG as the fast track emission reduction source."

TITAN modules are designed for the intermodal transport of compressed gases via rail, truck, or marine vessel. As a key component of RNG projects, the TITAN modules provide a safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly transportation solution for RNG producers and developers for projects that are located off the gas grid.

"With over 12 projects and climbing, we are investing and partnering with dairies across the United States to expand supply of the only carbon-negative fuel solution," says Mike Koel, President of U.S. Gain. "Fleets across geographies and market sectors are demanding affordable, clean fuel and we are confident RNG is the answer.

Deliveries of the TITAN modules are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.

About U.S. Gain



As a vertically-integrated renewable natural gas (RNG) supplier, U.S. Gain is investing in development projects at dairies, landfills and wastewater treatment plants, expanding availability of the cleanest fuel and energy solution. Over the years, U.S. Gain has also built their own network of GAIN Clean Fuel natural gas fueling stations throughout the United States and Canada. As a part of U.S. Venture, Inc., a family-owned, Wisconsin-based company, U.S. Gain is committed to finding a better way for companies to succeed - both economically and environmentally.

Learn more at www.usgain.comand follow @UsGain on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

