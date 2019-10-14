EBD Group: Twenty-fifth annual BIO-Europe(R) to bring 4,400 life science leaders to Hamburg November 11-13

CARLSBAD, CA and HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 / This 25th anniversary BIO-Europe(R) international partnering conference, November 11-13 in Hamburg, Germany, will focus on top industry visions for the next 25 years while taking a look at the most formative turning points in the past two and a half decades. For a preview take a look at the e-book published ahead of the keynote, Back to the Future: Milestones from the last 25 years.

Top-notch experts will also highlight cutting-edge innovations in women's health, immuno-oncology, cardiology and digital medicine; important business development trends in China market investment, non-binding term sheets, and funding unmet needs; and European market access.

The program also features a Startup Slam pitching competition sponsored by Johnson & Johnson Innovation/JLABS, offering emerging entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their innovative technologies to a panel of leading investors, pharma dealmakers, and biotech key opinion leaders.

This year's conference takes place in Hamburg for the third time in its 25 years, supported by regional hosts Life Science Nord, the City of Hamburg, and the State of Schleswig-Holstein. The event is expected to bring together 4,400 executives from 2,300+ life sciences companies spanning an estimated 60+ countries to engage in one-to-one partnering.

Registration and event information are available online.

High-level executives from pharma, biotech, the investment sector and patient groups are confirmed to attend for three days of productive partnering meetings, with many also leading program panels and discussions detailed here.

Featured speakers:

Kate Bingham - Managing Partner, SV Life Sciences Advisers

- Managing Partner, SV Life Sciences Advisers Hubert Birner - Managing Partner, TVM Capital Life Science

- Managing Partner, TVM Capital Life Science J asper Bos - Senior VP and Managing Director, M Ventures

- Senior VP and Managing Director, M Ventures Isabelle de Cremoux - CEO and Managing Partner, Seventure

CEO and Managing Partner, Seventure Yann Ferrisse - Head of Business Development, Global Antibiotic R&D Partnership (GARDP)

- Head of Business Development, Global Antibiotic R&D Partnership (GARDP) Junjun Gao - Senior Associate Director, External Innovation, Boehringer Ingelheim

- Senior Associate Director, External Innovation, Boehringer Ingelheim Martin Gouldstone - Global SVP, Syneos One, Capital Solutions, Syneos Health

- Global SVP, Syneos One, Capital Solutions, Syneos Health Annalisa Jenkins - Chair of the Board of Directors, Cell Medica

- Chair of the Board of Directors, Cell Medica Claudia Karnbach - Head, Global Business Development and Licensing, Specialty Medicine, Pharmaceuticals Division, Bayer

- Head, Global Business Development and Licensing, Specialty Medicine, Pharmaceuticals Division, Bayer Werner Lanthaler - CEO, Evotec AG

- CEO, Evotec AG Phil L'Huillier - Head, European Innovation Hub, MSD

- Head, European Innovation Hub, MSD Rana Lonnen - Head, Search and Evaluation, Strategic Venture Capital, Novartis

- Head, Search and Evaluation, Strategic Venture Capital, Novartis Angeli Moeller - Head IT Business Partnering Research, Bayer

Head IT Business Partnering Research, Bayer Jane Osbourn - VP, Research and Development, AstraZeneca and Chair, UK BioIndustry Association (BIA)

- VP, Research and Development, AstraZeneca and Chair, UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) Paul Stoffels - Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and CSO, Johnson & Johnson

- Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and CSO, Johnson & Johnson Lesley Stolz - EVP and CBO, Annexon

- EVP and CBO, Annexon Friedrich von Bohlen - CEO, Molecular Health GmbH

Hot topics:

Top of the pops: Greats of the past, leaders of the future

Immuno-oncology: Optimizing success in the crowded partnering market, and trends for 2020

Evolving priorities in women's health

Workable business models for AMR innovation

Digital therapeutic partnership landscape

The China market: Valuable opportunities, sophisticated business models, novel science

Emerging pharma first launch and partnering

Non-binding term sheet: Necessary evil or the key to success?

Market access Europe: How do smaller biotechs interact best with Europe's decision makers?

Dealmaking in the microbiome field: The coming of age

Gene therapy valuation and deal trends

Best path forward for successful product development

Watch video coverage from previous events, interviews with executives and thought leaders in the life science industry and premier content related to the biopharma industry on EBD Group's Partnering Insight.

# # #

Additional links and information:

Follow BIO-Europe on Twitter: @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEurope).

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life sciences industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

Media contact:

Kari Bennett, EBD Group: +1 760 930 0500; kbennett@ebdgroup.com

European media support:

Anne Hennecke, MC Services AG: +49 211 529 252 22; anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

SOURCE: EBD Group