The "Europe E-Cigarette Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Device Type, by Demography, by Distribution Analysis, by Country, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe e-cigarette market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2019-25

Europe's e-cigarette market revenues accounted for the largest share in the global e-cigarette market, in 2018. Moreover, the government of several European countries has backed e-cigarettes as a public health fix to eradicate traditional smoking habit, creating awareness regarding the advantages of e-cigarettes over traditional smoking methods.

Growing health concerns, rising taxes on tobacco and increasing disposable income are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the e-cigarette market in Europe. Furthermore, the fact that the production of tar is almost negligible in e-cigarettes is swaying the consumers in favor of vaping instead of traditional tobacco cigarettes, creating a strong opportunity for major e-cigarette players to further expand their market in the uncharted territories of Europe.

Modular/Rechargeable type e-cigarette accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall Europe market in 2018. These products offer a plethora of beneficial features including expanded battery life, increased vapor production and easy accessibility to a multitude of flavors. In terms of gender, males acquired a larger market revenue share in 2018 in contrast to females. However, the number of female smokers is projected to surge owing to the positive female-targeted advertisements regarding e-cigarettes in many European countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany.

The report comprehensively covers the market by device types, gender, age group, sales channel, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Europe E-Cigarette Market Size and Europe E-Cigarette Market Forecast until 2025

Europe E-Cigarette Market Share, By Countries

Historical Forecast data of the Global E-Cigarette Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2025F.

Historical Forecast data of the Europe E-Cigarette Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2025F.

Historical Forecast data of the Germany E-Cigarette Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2025F.

Historical Forecast data of Germany E-Cigarette Market Revenues Volume, by Device type, for the Period 2015-2025F.

Market Size of Germany E-Cigarette Market Revenues, by Demographic factors, for the Year 2018.

Historical Forecast data of the France E-Cigarette Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2025F.

Historical Forecast data of France E-Cigarette Market Revenues Volume, by Device type, for the Period 2015-2025F.

Market Size of France E-Cigarette Market Revenues, by Demographic factors, for the Year 2018.

Historical Forecast data of the Italy E-Cigarette Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2025F.

Historical Forecast data of Italy E-Cigarette Market Revenues Volume, by Device type, for the Period 2015-2025F.

Market Size of Italy E-Cigarette Market Revenues, by Demographic factors, for the Year 2018.

Historical Forecast data of the United Kingdom E-Cigarette Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2015-2025F.

Historical Forecast data of United Kingdom E-Cigarette Market Revenues Volume, by Device type, for the Period 2015-2025F.

Market Size of United Kingdom E-Cigarette Market Revenues, by Demographic factors, for the Year 2018.

Market Opportunity Assessment.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape

Europe E-Cigarette Market Share, By Players

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations.

Companies Mentioned

Altria

British American Tobacco

Imperial Tobacco

Japan Imperial Tobacco

Joyetech

JUUL

Njoy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41aasw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005384/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900