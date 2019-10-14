Duke of Kent Presents the Amplifon Brave Britons Awards

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most courageous and dedicated people in the UK will receive their prizes from His Royal Highness, the Duke of Kent, at the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019 which recognise the 'Best of British'.

The awards luncheon takes place at the Army & Navy Club, Pall Mall, tomorrow (Tuesday) when Falklands War hero Simon Weston will host the event on behalf of global hearing giants Amplifon.

From more than 300 nominations there are four finalists in the six categories - Against All Odds, Service To Their Country, Charity Champion, Young Hero, Active Agers, and Hero Pet.

The finalists are:

Against All Odds

Alice Begg (Romford, Essex)

Jenny Graham (Inverness, Scotland)

Lee Spencer (Horrabridge, Devon)

Terry Kirby (Chesterfield, Derbyshire)

Service To Country

Joel Snarr and Daniel Nicholson (Cardiff and Abergavenny, South Wales)

Sgt Kevin Milby (Barrow in Furness, Cumbria)

PC Mike Davey and Bacca (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Richard Warren (Hollavington, Wiltshire)

Charity Champion

Kiko Matthews (London and Herefordshire)

David Williamson (Petersfield, Hampshire)

Neil Cliffe (Antrobus, Cheshire)

Steadman Scott (Brixton, London)

Young Hero

Ben Hedger (Camberley, Surrey, formerly Colchester, Essex)

Ellie Challis (Little Clacton, Essex)

Greg Galloway (Galston, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire)

Robyn Birdsell (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Active Agers:

Colin Thackery (London and Norfolk)

James Beedie (Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire)

Mavis Paterson (Newton Stewart, Dumfries)

Joan Ward (Barnsley, Yorkshire)

Hero Pet

Beau (Bath, Somerset)

Ethan (Brighton, East Sussex)

Henry (Tywyn, Mid Wales)

Maggie (Steyning, West Sussex)

The awards are in their fourth year and were set up in honour of global hearing specialist Amplifon's founder, Second World War Hero Major Charles Holland, the awards recognise courage and achievement in the categories of Against All Odds, Active Ager, Charity Champion, Service to their Country, Young Hero and Hero Pet.

Charles Holland - who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year - was awarded both the MBE and the Military Cross and received the Bronze Star from the United States Government in 1948 for his bravery behind enemy lines In Italy and Greece during the Second World War.

After the war, the courageous veteran dedicated his life to providing better hearing for people affected by the conflict and in 1950 launched Amplifon, which has become a global company specialising in providing the best in class hearing solutions and devices.

Paula Cave, General Manager for Amplifon UK & Ireland, said: "We received around 300 fantastic nominations across the six categories and finalists truly embody the heroism shown by Charles Holland."

A panel of judges will choose an Overall Hero Award winner from the category winners, who will win a trip to Italy.

