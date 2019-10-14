Netcracker unveils new solutions that fully automate networks and services and prepares service providers for high value 5G services

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will demonstrate its groundbreaking solutions at the SDN NFV World Congress that will unlock the potential of 5G, cloud and virtualization with intelligence driven hyper automation.

SDN NFV World Congress is taking place on October 14 17 in The Hague, Netherlands. Netcracker is a Diamond Sponsor of the event and will be exhibiting in Booth B15.

At the event, Netcracker will host an interactive workshop on "Achieving Automation in a Hybrid Cloud and Network Environment" on Monday, October 14 from 3:30 PM 5:30 PM. The workshop will explore how to increase automation in today's challenging multi-technology service provider environment and prepare for new high value 5G services. Netcracker will be joined by executive speakers from Deutsche Telecom who will share their goals and experiences on their journey to hyper automation.

Click here to register in advance for the Service Provider-only workshop.

In addition to the workshop, Netcracker executives will be speaking throughout the event. For real-time updates and full agenda, visit https://www.netcracker.com/sdn19/.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Keynote: Building the New Operations Environment for Hyper Automation

Time: 11:25 AM

Location: Main Plenary Room

Speaker: Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy, Netcracker

October 16, 2019

Panel: How do we Ensure Intent, Clear Policy, Cloud Native and Lean NFV Technologies?

Time: 2:25 PM

Location: Main Plenary Room

Speaker: Stefan Gruendel, Head of Technology Solutions, Netcracker

Panel: The Rise of Managed Services and Multivendor SD-WAN

Time: 2:25 PM

Location: Mississippi Conference Room

Speaker: Susan White, Head of SDN/NFV Strategy, Netcracker

Presentation: Taking SD-WAN to the Next Level with Multivendor and Service Automation

Time: 3:30 PM

Location: Mississippi Conference Room

Speaker: Michael Habib, Director, SDN/NFV Solutions, Netcracker

To arrange a meeting with Netcracker at the event, please contact Erin O'Reilly at erin.oreilly@netcracker.com.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

