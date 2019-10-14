Discussion will focus on driving collaboration through experience management

Questback, a global technology leader in employee and customer experience management, today announced that its CEO Frank Møllerop will be speaking on October 15 at ParadigmShift 2019. His presentation will focus on how companies can harness feedback data through experience management to take advantage of the digital trends shaping today's world.

"A company must be agile, flexible, and able to transform based on feedback from your most important asset your employees," said Møllerop. "Continuous listening and implementing change as a result of data and insight can shift a corporate culture dramatically. Increased productivity, creativity, and less attrition are all significant benefits from this type of approach."

ParadigmShift, sponsored by ThoughtWorks, takes place October 13-15 in New Orleans. The conference features executives, thought leaders, and innovators exchanging new ideas about how emerging technology can enable business transformation and improve human interaction. Questback technology serves to improve the employee experience, which has a direct effect on customer satisfaction and company profitability.

