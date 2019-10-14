Annual customer conference showcases new customer and agent engagement product demos and integrations, self-scheduling capabilities and special keynote address by Shep Hyken

Calabrio, the customer intelligence company, today announced it will kick off its Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) conference, today through Oct. 16 in San Antonio, Texas. It is Calabrio's first annual user conference following its acquisition of Teleopti in June of 2019. With a theme of "Ignite What's Next" threaded through the event, Calabrio Customer Connect will feature 50 customer presentations from enterprises such as Avant, Pacific Life and Rackspace, and showcase new product integrations and innovations in agent and customer engagement. It will also introduce a Teleopti customer track and feature keynote addresses by Calabrio President and CEO Tom Goodmanson, and Shep Hyken, Chief Amazement Officer at Shepard Presentations.

"When we announced the acquisition of Teleopti, we promised that the combination of Teleopti's workforce management (WFM) software and Calabrio's customer experience solutions would deliver tremendous benefits to the customers of both companies," said Goodmanson. "Just four months later, we are already delivering. Calabrio Customer Connect is the perfect opportunity for customers to experience the first smart integrations between our technologies, as well as gain insight and provide input as we build a powerful new solution that includes the best of both product sets. We are thrilled to welcome the Teleopti community to the C3 event alongside Calabrio customers and partners; it is always our favorite week of the year."

Speaker Shep Hyken is one of the leading experts in customer service, helping clients build loyal relationships with their customers and employees.

"I'm very excited to be speaking at this year's Calabrio Customer Connect," said Hyken. "This is a 'can't miss' opportunity to learn about the latest trends in customer experience intelligence and better understand how to maximize technology investments across customer service. Customers are smarter and more demanding than ever before, so I have a great appreciation for Calabrio's ability to help enterprises capture and analyze data, identify value and create an amazing, next-level experience for customers."

The Calabrio Customer Connect 2019 Experience

Demonstrations

Key new capabilities on display at Calabrio Customer Connect 2019 include:

Calabrio ONE v11 - Launched in March, Calabrio customers will demo the suite's analytics-fueled, modern user experience which capitalizes on the way people process large, complex amounts of information. The design is based on a vertically oriented media player that aligns with how today's users consume information from their smart devices and puts critical customer insights at users' fingertips.

- Launched in March, Calabrio customers will demo the suite's analytics-fueled, modern user experience which capitalizes on the way people process large, complex amounts of information. The design is based on a vertically oriented media player that aligns with how today's users consume information from their smart devices and puts critical customer insights at users' fingertips. Calabrio ONE Smart Integrations - For the first time, Calabrio and Teleopti customers can experience synchronized tools and integrated dashboard features in the Calabrio ONE suite, providing a single point of access to critical capabilities across both platforms. With the integrations, users are empowered to act on data and insights in the call center more quickly and with less effort.

- For the first time, Calabrio and Teleopti customers can experience synchronized tools and integrated dashboard features in the Calabrio ONE suite, providing a single point of access to critical capabilities across both platforms. With the integrations, users are empowered to act on data and insights in the call center more quickly and with less effort. Self-Scheduling Calabrio's new Self-Scheduling capability enables employees to change their schedule themselves if staffing requirements set by resource planners allow it. Creating a more desirable workplace through employee empowerment, Self-Scheduling evolves scheduling processes related to lunch, breaks and other activity requests. With Self-Scheduling, employees are able to take more control over their working time and move their lunches or breaks, all without impacting customer service levels.

The Teleopti Track

Calabrio Customer Connect 2019 includes a wealth of content on the Teleopti and Calabrio platforms, including product- and best-practices focused sessions and time with company and platform experts, designed specifically for Teleopti customers as they become familiar with the Calabrio ONE platform. These will include contact center spotlights with customers, hands-on workshops, breakout sessions on WFM-specific topics and product update sessions.

Increased Interaction

An expanded "Ask the Experts" program creates more opportunities for attendees to meet privately with product and services experts to get specific questions answered.

Networking opportunities include a "Women in Customer Experience" breakfast and a networking lunch focused on industries and product interest.

"Build a Bike" is a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community. This year, Calabrio and conference attendees will build bicycles for the Boys Girls Club of San Antonio. The goal is to donate 12 "green machines" to promote healthy activities for kids.

Find out more about the 2019 Calabrio Customer Connect annual user conference at https://www.calabriocustomerconnect.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter for live updates during the event.

About Calabrio Customer Connect

Calabrio Customer Connect is Calabrio's annual two-and-a-half day user conference, where hundreds of customer engagement, analytics, workforce and quality professionals learn about the state of their industries, attend dozens of breakout sessions and roundtable discussions delivered by expert practitioners, and share best practices and lessons learned with peers. Calabrio Customer Connect is the perfect opportunity to understand the challenges of managing a growing contact center, find solutions for increasing customer and employee engagement, discover the value of humanizing the workplace, and see the latest voice-of-the-customer innovations driving contact centers today.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behavior and sentiment, and derives compelling insights from the contact center. Organizations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at https://www.calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

