Micron Technology Weakness Paves Way to Higher ReturnOne of my favorite large-cap chip stocks with above-average return prospects is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).The trade war with China has pressured many of the technology companies that sell some key technologies to Chinese technology companies.But my sense is that these are temporary issues, which will eventually be worked out, as there is simply little chance technology companies can be shut out of the massive and growing Chinese technology market.The shares of Micron have been under pressure, down 12% over the past month and off 31% from the record high of $64.66 in May 2018..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...