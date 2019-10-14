Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2019
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
14.10.2019
trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 5, 2019

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - October 14, 2019 - trivago N.V.. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices.

Contacts

Investor Relations Communications

ir@trivago.comcomms@trivago.com


