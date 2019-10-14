Infiniti, a leading provider of market intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of its latest newsletter on unlocking the power of competitive intelligence in strategic decision making. Running a race blindfolded is never easy and getting to the finish line is even more challenging. This could be the case of any organization that doesn't use effective competitive intelligence services.

For over 15 years, Infiniti's solutions have helped numerous companies stay on top of their game by offering competitive intelligence solutions to enhance decision-making. The October-edition of this newsletter contains a storyboard series on the business benefits of having a strong competitive intelligence strategy.

We, at Infiniti Research, use a combination of research, analytics, and data management systems to help our clients manage data, serve relevant content to target customers and predict future interactions. This newsletter, which is now available for free download, will help you understand how to gain a clear understanding of your competitors and how you can differentiate yourself and your business from other players in the market.

Competitive intelligence services: A Storyboard Series

#1: Why competitive intelligence is a gamechanger for retailers

When it comes to your competition, the more you know about what they're doing now and what they're planning to do in the future, the better decisions you'll be able to make. As companies in the retail industry fight for the biggest chunk of the market share, competitive intelligence services can be leveraged to gain a complete picture of the competition's front end, back end, logistics, supply chain, and marketing strategies. Experts at Infiniti Research believe that competitive intelligence is already revolutionizing the way retailers plan and execute their strategies. Furthermore, competitive intelligence services offer key benefits to retailers including identifying new market opportunities, analyzing market trends, and enhancing decision-making. Read more about why competitive intelligence is paramount for retailers on Infiniti's blog.

#2: How competitive intelligence can drive marketing strategy and boost ROI

Today, brands are largely defined and judged by the content they create. Creating content that resonates with the target audience is critical for success. Competitive intelligence paves the way to fine-tune the content on what works for the market based on the successes and failures of the competitor's content. Furthermore, it provides insights and intelligence on what is needed to thrive in the ever-changing market. In this article, we have discussed some of the effective ways competitive intelligence can drive your marketing strategy and boost your ROI.

#3: Leveraging Competitive Intelligence: What's in it for Your Business?

In order to maintain brand relevancy, it is extremely crucial for brands to evolve according to the changing market trends. As several emerging and new companies are already disrupting the business of bigger companies, it is vital for brands to keep an eye out for new players in the market in order to stay competitive. However, keeping up with market trends and what other players are up to is not an easy task. On this blog, thought leaders from Infiniti explain why every modern business organization must leverage competitive intelligence solutions and also highlights some key benefits that they can derive using competitive intelligence.

