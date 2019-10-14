Rhinogram Offers Practices the Ability to Collect Payments in Real-Time with Launch of RhinoPay

New text-to-pay telehealth solution increases collections while reducing paper costs

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 / MGMA Annual Conference Booth #1023 - Rhinogram, a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth solutions, is announcing the launch of RhinoPay™ - a text-to-pay solution that gives medical practices the ability to securely request and receive payments.

With RhinoPay, practices can send payment requests to any patient from their Rhinogram dashboard. Payment requests are sent directly to the patient via text, allowing them to pay bills from their phone, using their preferred method of payment. Providers are able to easily view all payment requests and the status of any transaction.

"Today's healthcare consumer expects a convenient experience, from the minute they contact their provider to make an appointment, all the way through to paying their bill," said Kathy Ford, President and Chief Product Officer of Rhinogram. "With RhinoPay™, patients have access to an immediate way to pay healthcare bills. For providers, it eliminates the cost of printing and mailing statements. Plus, patients are more likely to promptly submit payment remotely, which helps providers further avoid collections and write-offs."

Rhinogram's telehealth platform seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns.

To learn more about RhinoPay and Rhinogram's HIPAA-compliant, telehealth platform visit www.rhinogram.com, hello@rhinogram.com or stop by booth #1023 at the MGMA Annual Conference.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions in real time. The company's telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

