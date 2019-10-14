Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MLRM ISIN: US12477X1063 Ticker-Symbol: DW4 
Frankfurt
14.10.19
08:03 Uhr
19,500 Euro
+0,200
+1,04 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAI INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAI INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,300
19,600
16:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAI INTERNATIONAL
CAI INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAI INTERNATIONAL INC19,500+1,04 %