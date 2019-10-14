CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI), one of the world's leading transportation finance and shipping companies, and its subsidiary, CAI Logistics, have been named finalists in Lloyd's Loading List 2019 Global Freight Awards. The Global Freight Awards recognize and celebrate excellence in shipping.

CAI is nominated in the Product Innovation category showcasing smart new products, services or processes that enhance performance and decrease costs. CAI is nominated for its Flat Bar Base Enhancement, which reduces repair costs and increases the operating time of dry freight containers.

CAI Logistics has been nominated in the Project Forwarding category for its work in flatbed logistics. This category recognizes heavy-lift movements requiring a deep skill set and the ability to overcome complexity. The project entailed moving over-sized components across the United States to a heightened-security nuclear power plant requiring security clearance and police escorts.

"It is an honor to be acknowledged for our innovations and expertise in intermodal containers and logistics," said Victor Garcia, CEO of CAI International, Inc. "Our team is committed to serving the world's leading shipping lines, shippers, and logistics users across the world. Our innovation in container design brings tangible and immediate value in terms of safety and cost. We continue to look for ways to bring the best products and services that exceed our customers' expectations."

Hundreds of nominations from organizations around the world were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Digital Transformation, Service Innovation, Supply Chain Partnership, Environment and Specialist Freight.

Finalists were determined by a panel of independent, senior industry experts from all core sectors of the maritime industry. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 14, 2019. Additional details about The Global Freight Awards and the list of 2019 finalists are available here

About CAI International, Inc.

CAI is one of the world's leading transportation finance and logistics companies. CAI operates a worldwide fleet of approximately 1.6 million TEUs of containers and owns a fleet of over 5,000 railcars that it leases within North America. With offices around the world and a broad network of agents, depots, and carriers, CAI serves hundreds of the world's leading shipping lines, shippers, and logistics users.

About CAI Logistics

CAI Logistics (CAIL) is a leading expert in intermodal, highway, and international shipping. As a division of CAI International, Inc., CAIL uses its well-established industry presence to provide a wealth of benefits including legacy railroad direct contracts, a company-owned and operated office network, freight forwarding and NVOCC services, and non-asset-based capacity solutions to its customers. Its unique customer-centric approach allows CAIL to design creative and custom solutions whether shipping goods regionally, across North America or to destinations overseas.

