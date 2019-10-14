Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NUGL, Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL) ("the Company"), the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. CEO of the Company, C.J. Melone, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Melone for an update on the Company's projects over the past year. Melone shared that the Company has been experiencing continuous growth each month. "We have started generating revenue on five fronts now, which is exciting.", said Melone. "We're diversified, we're expanding, and we have an amazing multimedia platform."

Jolly then asked Melone to expand on the Company's multimedia platform. Melone explained that the platform was developed to bring all members of the cannabis industry together and provide relevant and helpful resources. "What we've done now is created a marketing ecosystem within our community. We have three publications, in print and digital form, and we are doing video podcasts.", said Melone, adding that the Company is also running advertisements in and out of their network. "We've built our own ad server."

The conversation then turned to the Company's revenue potential, and Jolly inquired about the use NUGL's technology outside of the cannabis industry. Melone shared that the Company has recently developed a social media app, which will be merged with their directory and map platforms. Additionally, the Company has rebranded their gardening and lifestyle magazine, Gardens and Greenhouse. "That serves as a portal for companies that want to market without touching the cannabis industry.", shared Melone. "When we launch the social media platform, our strategy is going to be to become a mainstream company that is a cannabis company."

Jolly then noted that the Company has experienced substantial revenue growth over the last year and asked where this growth is coming from. "The growth is coming from all aspects. Print, digital, in the cannabis industry, and outside of the cannabis industry.", explained Melone, adding that the Company is also seeing revenues from their video podcasting and featured profiles. "What's exciting is that not only are we growing, but we are growing on all fronts."

To close the interview, Melone shared his excitement for the Company's growth and success. "We're positioned to really be a dominant force in the space and we're starting to see that emerge with the company.", said Melone. "NUGL is going to be around for a long time and NUGL is an industry leader; We are grabbing the market aggressively."

To hear C.J. Melone's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7395404-nugl-inc-discusses-their-aggressive-growth-strategy-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

For more information and updates, visit one of the links below.

