Abingdon & Witney College Save Time and Money with FlowForma Process Automation

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365, today announced that Abingdon & Witney College are replacing its paper-based business processes with the award-winning FlowForma Process Automation tool.

Abingdon & Witney College is an award-winning Further Education institution with three campuses and three satellite centres across Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom. The college caters for almost 14,000 students and provides a vast range of part and full-time courses. With the ever-increasing number of students registering each year and with the reams of paperwork associated to each individual, the time had come for the organization to look at an online solution to relieve their paper problems.

A dependence had grown internally on paper-based processes within the business which required various members of management to authorize requests, resulting in documents often being lost and a slow turnaround on sign off. Upon exploring and training some members of staff in new business improvement techniques, the IT team came across the FlowForma Process Automation tool.

After seeing a demonstration, Mark Lay, Finance Director, Abingdon & Witney College knew he and his team had found the right solution and soon set about undertaking FlowForma's SureStart training program, in order to get up and running quickly.

Once up to speed with the solution, a business improvement committee was developed internally to highlight processes for digitization, focusing on those which will save the college significant savings in time and money. To date the college has created eight processes in total. "We had a big list of paper-based processes that didn't work well but we started by targeting the highest volume ones.There's no point creating a process for something that's only used once a month," commented Mark Lay, Finance Director, Abingdon & Witney College.

A previously complicated Trips and Visits process is a primary example of the time saved annually for Abingdon & Witney College employees. Used to sign off on student excursions and requiring sign off from Health and Safety, Finance and Curriculum Managers, this process is now one streamlined workflow. In times past, this would typically have taken a week to complete, however, once digitized this can now be turned around in just one day.

Other time savings include:

Trips and Visits - 1,665 hours

Student Update Forms - 1,325 hours

Task Risk Assessment - 620 hours

Expense Claims - 402 hours

Student Risk Assessment - 370 hours

Accident and Incident Reporting - 320 hours

These time savings and more will be further dissected and discussed in an upcoming live webinar between FlowForma and Abingdon & Witney College on October 17, 2019 at 3 pm BST / 10 am EDT. This live webinar is complimentary to attend, which will give attendees the chance to gain a more in-depth understanding of Abingdon & Witney College's digital transformation journey to date.

"We are delighted to assist Abingdon & Witney College on its quest to optimize their business processes across its entire organization, with a transparent solution to support key processes across its Finance, HR, and Payroll departments. Furthermore, we are delighted to host our upcoming webinar with Abingdon & Witney College employees, who are seeing game-changing time savings first-hand," commented Olivia Bushe, Chief Marketing Officer, FlowForma.

Supporting Resources:

To register to attend this FlowForma webinar with Abingdon & Witney College visit:

www.flowforma.com/abingdon-witney-college-webinar

To find out how the FlowForma Cloud Process Automation tool works visit: www.flowforma.com/how-it-works

T o download a free trial of FlowForma Process Automation visit:

www.flowforma.com/start-your-flowforma-trial

To find out how FlowForma Process Automation compares against its peers visit:

hwww.g2crowd.com/products/flowforma-process-automation/reviews

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 30-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About Abingdon & Witney College

Abingdon & Witney College are an award-winning Further Education College providing vocational as well as Part-Time, Higher Education, and professional courses in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

Abingdon & Witney College was formed after a merger between Abingdon College and West Oxfordshire College in April 2001.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010306/Flowforma_Mark_Lay.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715823/FlowForma_Logo.jpg