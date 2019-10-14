With sun the common component of solar energy production and agriculture, a new company in northern New South Wales is set to combine the benefits of sowing PV and forage crops in the same soil.From pv magazine Australia. In drought-stricken Tamworth, in northern New South Wales, part-time high school teacher, earth-moving contractor and experienced PV installer Ben Wynn has for years been planning how to bring agricultural solar power projects - agrivoltaics - to the region. Wynn and business partner Brad Dolahenty's company Wynergy will this week unveil Werris Creek - the first of seven 5 MW ...

