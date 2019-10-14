O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group announces key appointments of the third quarter 2019 14-Oct-2019 / 15:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 14 October 2019 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES KEY APPOINTMENTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER 2019 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY; RAEX - 'ruA-'), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces the key appointments in top management during the third quarter. A new Marketing Director and Real Estate Director were appointed. They report directly to the Group's CEO Armin Burger. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeygroup.lu [1]. Appointment of Olga Surnina as Marketing Director Olga Surnina was appointed as Marketing Director as of 15 August 2019. She is responsible for all marketing activities within the Company. Ms Surnina has 20 years of experience in marketing and communications as well as brand and private label development. At the beginning of her career, she was a marketing manager at global FMCG companies such as Procter & Gamble and Henkel. In 2010, Olga took the position of Marketing Director at Nokia International, South CIS. She led the development and implementation of market strategies in the region and was responsible for corporate and brand image building. From 2016 to 2018, Olga held various leadership positions in operational marketing at Magnit. She was the Head of the Promotion Planning division and was responsible for developing and implementing marketing plans for all chain formats: hypermarkets, supermarkets, and discounters. She then took the position of Head of Private Label Own Production at Magnit. There, she was responsible for developing the assortment and launching new private-label products and brands as well as managing new traffic-generation programs for the chain's Fresh category and private labels. Olga Surnina received a Master's degree in economics from KIMEP University (Almaty). Appointment of Tatyana Bukanova as Real Estate Director Tatyana Bukanova was appointed as Real Estate Director as of 2 October 2019. She is responsible for all matters relating to the Group's real estate, including expansion, construction, maintenance, and lease while also managing the Non-Commercial Purchasing Department. Tatyana Bukanova began her career in 1996 as Head of Legal and Compliance at Credit Suisse First Boston. In 1999, she became General Director of Cable and Wireless CIS. From 2008 to 2009, Tatyana was the Associate General Counsel at Alshaya Group, which operates Starbucks, Mothercare and Next. Prior to joining O'KEY, Tatyana was an executive manager with IKEA Russia for over seven years. She managed all the legal aspects of IKEA's business in Russia and was responsible for shopping center management and a wide range of real estate matters, including lease, land acquisition, construction, and operation. Tatyana Bukanova graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) with a degree in international law. OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') operates under two main formats: hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand. As at 14 October 2019, the Group operates 166 stores across Russia (78 hypermarkets and 88 discounters). The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first among Russian food retailers to launch and actively develop e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. The Group operates four distribution centres across the Russian Federation - two in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. As at 31 December 2018 the Group employs more than 20,000 people. For the full year 2018, revenue totalled RUB 161,303,411 thousand, EBITDA reached RUB 8,644,008 thousand, and net loss for the period amounted to RUB 599,755 thousand. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.79%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 25.69%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. For further information please contact: Alla Golovatenko PR-manager +7 495 663 6677 ext. 496 alla.golovatenko@okmarket.ru www.okmarket.ru [2] ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 Sequence No.: 23348 EQS News ID: 889869 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=165d1384cdd074f733b492a43c94ae37&application_id=889869&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b2bf1a6b35768e376960a2060fd136df&application_id=889869&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2019 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)