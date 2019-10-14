Technavio has been monitoring the global cell sorting market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 83.63 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005482/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cell sorting market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 136-page research report with TOC on "Global Cell Sorting Market Analysis Report by End-Users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical laboratories, and others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023"

This market is driven by the growing applications of cell sorting in cancer research. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the cell sorting market.

Over the recent years, cell sorting has emerged as the principal method for the identification and characterization of cancer stem cells. This is aiding medical practitioners in the early discovery of tumors, monitoring of circulating tumor cells, and evaluation of intratumor heterogeneity. With the rising number of cancer cases across the world, the applications of cell sorting are expected to increase. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global cell sorting market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cell Sorting Companies:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. owns and operates businesses in various segments including BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a wide range of cell sorting products. Some of the products offered by the company include BD FACSMelody, BD FACSAria III, and BD FACSAria Fusion.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. owns and operates businesses in life science and clinical diagnostics segments. S3e Cell Sorter is one of the popular products offered by the company.

Cytonome/St. LLC

Cytonome/St. LLC owns and operates businesses in the cell sorting platforms segment. Through this segment, the company offers application-specific technology for cell therapy, life sciences, and industrial markets. GigaSort Cell Purification System is one of the popular products offered by the company.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. owns and operates businesses in various segments, including life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. MoFlo XDP Cell Sorter is one of the popular products offered by the company.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH owns and operates businesses in various segments, such as MACS Sample Preparation, MACS Cell Separation, MACS Flow Cytometry, Cell therapy, Cell manufacturing platform, TheraSorb Therapeutic Apheresis, MACS Cell Culture and Stimulation, MACS Imaging and Microscopy, and MACSmolecular. MACSQuant Tyto Cell Sorter is one of the popular products offered by the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cell Sorting End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Hospitals and clinical testing laboratories

Others

Cell Sorting Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Automatic Cell Imaging System Market- Global automatic cell imaging system market by end-users (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Cell Isolation Market- Global cell isolation market by product (consumables and instruments), end-users (AR, PB, CRO, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005482/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/