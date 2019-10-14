The "Finland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Finland's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Finland's telecom market is among the more progressive in Europe, with operators having been at the forefront in deploying technologies and with the regulator being among the first to auction spectrum for 5G use. These efforts have been supported by the government which is working towards its target of providing a broadband service of at least 100Mb/s by 2025.

As a result of these efforts, the country enjoys one of the highest broadband and mobile penetration rates in the region, with customers able to make use of the latest iterations of technologies including DOCSIS3.1, carrier aggregation with LTE-A, and GPON fibre infrastructure.

Just as Finland was at the forefront of LTE developments in Europe, so has it emerged as one of the pioneers in 5G. The auction of spectrum in the 700MHz and 3.5GHh bands has enabled network operators to extend the availability of LTE services nationally and to prepare for 5G services. Spectrum in the 3.5GHz has been assigned for 5G across Europe.

The high broadband penetration has been the result of astute regulatory measures which have encouraged market competition. Companies have also been keen to invest in new technologies in a bid to address the demand for improved services among customers. The incumbent telco Telia remains the dominant player in the DSL sector, but there is an ongoing shift away from DSL to fibre networks.

This report assesses key aspects of the Finnish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector together with an overview of important regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection. The report also profiles the major operators and assesses the state of telecoms infrastructure and services. In addition, the report provides statistics and analyses on the mobile market, including key regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, the growth of mobile data services and the development of emerging technologies and networks such as HSPA, LTE and 5G. The fixed and wireless broadband markets are also covered, together with developments in related technologies such as FttP, powerline broadband, wireless broadband, Wi-Fi and internet via satellite.

Key Developments:

Nokia launches key technologies for the Smart Tampere project

Fixed-voice subscriptions continue to fall

Auction for 3.5GHz spectrum concluded

DNA upgrades core and regional networks for 5G services, launches 1Gb/s broadband service

Telenor completes its acquisition of DNA

Elisa trials Nokia's XGS-PON technology providing data at up to 10Gb/s

Government prepares national broadband targets for 2025 and 2030

DNA contracts Teleste to provide DOCSIS3.1 equipment

Telia trials G.fast technology in Helsinki with Huawei

DSL subscriber base shrinks as customers migrate to fibre infrastructure

Nokia and Telia deploy NB-IoT using spectrum in the 800MHz band

Telia and DNA make progress with joint mobile network to deliver services in Northern and Eastern Finland

Report update includes the regulator's market data update to December 2017, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments

