Technavio has been monitoring the global HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) therapeutics market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 175-page research report with TOC on "HIV (Human immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (combination therapy and monotherapy), by Product (reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and coreceptor antagonists), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing awareness about HIV and increasing number of initiatives to end the HIV epidemic. In addition, the advances in diagnostic testing for HIV is anticipated to further boost the growth of the HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) therapeutics market.

Various government organizations around the world are focusing on creating awareness about the development of novel medicines for the treatment of HIV. As a result, they are coming up with numerous initiatives such as Let's Stop HIV, Stop HIV, Start Talking, and Stop HIV Stigma. They are also supporting the public health response to global HIV epidemic. Such initiatives and support are not only minimizing the annual incidence of HIV infection but also boosting the demand for HIV therapeutics among patients and healthcare units. Thus, the growing awareness about HIV and increasing number of initiatives to end the HIV epidemic are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five HIV (Human immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Market Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as pharmaceutical products. The company offers KALETRA, which is an anti-HIV-1 drug that contains two protease inhibitors, lopinavir and ritonavir. It offers these products for its end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH is headquartered in Germany and manufactures products through business units including human pharmaceuticals, animal health, and biopharmaceuticals. The company offers Aptivus, which is a nonpeptidic protease inhibitor used to treat HIV infection.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments such as biopharmaceuticals. The company offers EVOTAZ, REYATAZ, and SUSTIVA for end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies. EVOTAZ is a combination of atazanavir/cobicista used to treat and prevent HIV infection.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through various business segments such as pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company offers INVIRASE, which is an antiretroviral drug used with other medications to treat and prevent HIV infection. It offers these products for its end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers a wide range of drugs through business units including pharmaceuticals. The company offers various medicines including BIKTARVY, STRIBILD, ATRIPLA, TRUVADA, DESCOVY, GENVOYA, COMPLERA, and ODEFSEY to its end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.

HIV (Human immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Combination therapy

Monotherapy

HIV (Human immunodeficiency Virus) Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

