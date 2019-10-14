The "Slovenia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Slovenia's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Slovenia's fixed-line telecom market remains dominated by Telekom Slovenije though regulatory efforts to develop competition in the sector are having an effect. The Group suffered from declining revenue following the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 and only showed growth again in 2017. To diversify its business interests and lessen the reliance pure telecom services the company has expanded into the electricity and insurance sectors, capitalising on its extensive customer base. In response to competition, the telco has also followed the path of many European incumbents and developed an international presence, focused predominantly on the Balkans region where it is becoming a regional provider of IT and multimedia services.

Slovenia's competitive mobile market has four mobile network operators and a small number of mobile virtual network operators, operating in a country with a potential market of just over two million people. The regulator in recent years has addressed the need of mobile operators for more spectrum, conducting a series of auctions. Mobile spectrum licenses have stipulated population coverage and data rate targets.

The broadband market continues to be dominated by a small number of players, including the incumbent telco as well as Telemach and T-2. DSL remains the most popular platform though its market share is being eroded by the steady development of fibre-based networks, as well as by upgraded cable networks.

This report offers a variety of statistics and an overview of Slovenia's fixed-line telecoms market, covering the major players, regulatory measures and developments in fixed-line infrastructure. In addition, the report covers the mobile voice and data sectors, including updates on operators and regulatory developments. The report also reviews the fixed-line broadband market, highlighting major players and industry developments and including subscriber forecasts.

Key Developments:

Regulator and Ministry of Public Administration initiate trials for 5G technologies

Sharp rise in VoIP connections as PSTN declines

Telecoms sector investment recovers from economic downturn

Proportion of access lines on NGNs continues to grow

Regulator opens consultation into the auction of spectrum in the 3.5GHz, 10GHz and 12GHz bands

Government funding extends broadband to more municipalities

Government broadband program targets extending FttP to 90% of the population by 2020

Report update includes the regulator's market report to March 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2019, recent market developments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

1.1 Country overview

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Market analysis

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historic overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Telekom Slovenije

4.3 A1 Slovenia (Amis Telekom)

4.4 T-2

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Telekom Slovenije

5.2 Alternative operators

5.3 Wholesaling

6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7 Digital economy

7.1 E-government

7.2 E-health

7.3 E-commerce

8 Mobile communications

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.3 Regulatory issues

8.4 Major mobile operators

8.5 Mobile content and applications

9 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

A1 Slovenia (Si.mobil)

Amis Telekom

Debitel

Mobitel

Serbia Broadband

T-2

Telekom Slovenije

Telemach (Tumobil)

Tutelekom

