Verimatrix(Paris:VMX), a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Korean-based Ksmartech Co., Ltd.

A highly recognized Korean developer focused on IoT and mobile app security, Ksmartech previously included Verimatrix's innovative Code Protection technologies into numerous app development projects. The partnership enables Ksmartech to expand its use of Verimatrix solutions and maximize security for globally recognized brands across the local automotive, banking and insurance markets.

Ksmartech now also aims to begin including Verimatrix's Whitebox technology and ProtectMyApp services across multiple offerings for the Korean market, emphasizing the importance of foundational security measures at the code level that significantly deter attacks by cybercriminals.

"With our track record of success in local banking markets, we looked to expand our partnership with Verimatrix, bringing the latest code protection and mobile app security technologies to well-known customers that depend on powerful, reliable security solutions for their millions of customers," said Sun-ho Jeong, CEO at Ksmartech. "Verimatrix is not only a code protection pioneer, but also an enabler of growth and a differentiator for those looking to use proven app security technologies."

"Verimatrix sees this partnership as a pathway for an expanded presence in South Korea," said Asaf Ashkenazi, chief strategy officer at Verimatrix. "We are extremely pleased to partner with Ksmartech, one of the region's most renowned security-focused IoT and app developers, to bring the latest code protection technologies to markets that demand the best, time-tested innovations for apps that are relied upon by the masses."

About Ksmartech

Since its founding in 2010, Ksmartech has grown based on its achievements in Near Field Communication (NFC), QR code technology, and various financial, telecommunication and IoT solutions providing critical services related to the connection between people and objects. Having launched commercial services for a 'Digital Key' IoT security solution in March 2019, the company plans to continue expanding its presence in the IoT and automotive markets. Visit www.ksmartech.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris VMX) is a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

