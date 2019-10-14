Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On October 7, 2019, Assenagon S.A. notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,961,131 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.60%.

On October 8, 2019, Assenagon S.A. notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 823,414 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 1.00%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of First Notification: October 7, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: October 1, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Date of Second Notification: October 8, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: October 3, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

Assenagon S.A. Aerogolf Center, 1B Heienhaff, 1736 Senningerberg, Luxembourg Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Aerogolf Center, 1B Heienhaff, 1736 Senningerberg, Luxembourg

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of October 7, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to

securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to

securities Assenagon S.A. 0 0.00% Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 2,961,131 3.60% Total 2,961,131 0 3.60% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

the

instrument is

exercised of

voting

rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,961,131 3.60%

Notification of October 8, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of

voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to

securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to

securities Assenagon S.A. 0 0.00% Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 2,961,131 823,414 1.00% Total 2,961,131 823,414 0 1.00% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

the

instrument is

exercised of

voting

rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 823,414 1.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

'Assenagon Asset Management S.A.' is controlled by 'Assenagon S.A.'. Assenagon S.A. is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The UCITS fund Invesco Markets PLC holds the shares.

Invesco Investment Management Limited is the Management Company of Invesco Markets PLC.

Invesco Investment Management Limited has delegated the exercise of voting rights to Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. is the Investment Manager of the relevant sub-funds of Invesco Markets PLC.

Assenagon S.A. holds 100% of the shares of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares mentioned in heading 10 in its discretion, subject to its clients' specific written instructions.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

