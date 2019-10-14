Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On October 7, 2019, Assenagon S.A. notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,961,131 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.60%.
On October 8, 2019, Assenagon S.A. notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 823,414 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 1.00%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of First Notification: October 7, 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: October 1, 2019
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Date of Second Notification: October 8, 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: October 3, 2019
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Notification by:
Assenagon S.A.
Aerogolf Center, 1B Heienhaff, 1736 Senningerberg, Luxembourg
Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Aerogolf Center, 1B Heienhaff, 1736 Senningerberg, Luxembourg
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of October 7, 2019:
(A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
voting
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
Assenagon S.A.
0
0.00%
Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
2,961,131
3.60%
Total
2,961,131
0
3.60%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
of voting
of
Settlement
TOTAL
0
0.00%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
2,961,131
3.60%
Notification of October 8, 2019:
(A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
voting
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
Assenagon S.A.
0
0.00%
Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
2,961,131
823,414
1.00%
Total
2,961,131
823,414
0
1.00%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
of voting
of
Settlement
TOTAL
0
0.00%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
823,414
1.00%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
'Assenagon Asset Management S.A.' is controlled by 'Assenagon S.A.'. Assenagon S.A. is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The UCITS fund Invesco Markets PLC holds the shares.
Invesco Investment Management Limited is the Management Company of Invesco Markets PLC.
Invesco Investment Management Limited has delegated the exercise of voting rights to Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. is the Investment Manager of the relevant sub-funds of Invesco Markets PLC.
Assenagon S.A. holds 100% of the shares of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares mentioned in heading 10 in its discretion, subject to its clients' specific written instructions.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
