Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116FD ISIN: BE0974276082  Ticker-Symbol: OT7 
Tradegate
11.10.19
12:52 Uhr
15,170 Euro
+0,080
+0,53 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,980
15,170
17:56
15,000
15,140
17:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONTEX GROUP NV15,170+0,53 %