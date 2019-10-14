Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) employs a multi-manager strategy providing a 'one-stop shop' for exposure to global markets. The trust's investment director James Hart highlights WTAN's robust revenue stream, which is underpinned by a portfolio of high-quality companies with long-term growth potential. The trust's annual dividends have compounded by 8.7% pa over the last 10 years and by an enhanced 10.3% pa over the last five. Hart says that although expectations have moderated, the outlook for growth remains favourable, which is positive for the long-term, patient investor, despite shorter-term periods of stock market volatility.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...