ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has been selected for the Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle Awards. ADVA was also one of a small number of companies to be recognized as part of the program's Leaders Board with its Ensemble Connector virtualization platform, which was recently verified as an Intel Select Solution for uCPE. The solution enables users to deploy a carrier-grade software layer that offers powerful performance and agile service provisioning. The award recognizes Ensemble Connector's ability to deliver the benefits of network functions virtualization (NFV), support automated deployment at scale and turn the network edge into a platform for innovation.

"We're pleased to be working with Intel in its Intel Network Builders program and are proud to be recognized in the Winners' Circle. Our collaboration on the Intel Select Solutions for uCPE program is bringing real value to our mutual customers in terms of a pre-integrated and validated solution," said Prayson Pate, CTO, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Our Ensemble Connector, integrated with Intel's performance-optimized servers, is an ideal solution for demanding uCPE applications. It offers the power of the cloud with several key advantages such as zero-touch provisioning and platform security. Our Ensemble Connector also provides access to Ensemble Harmony, which includes a wide variety of onboarded commercial VNFs."

The winners of this year's awards were announced in The Hague, Netherlands, at the Intel Network Builders Summit in conjunction with SDN NFV World Congress. Receiving the highest honor, Ensemble Connector is a powerful new software option for Intel Select Solutions for uCPE. It provides enhanced networking with advanced Layer 2 and 3 applications such as Carrier Ethernet 2.0 functionality, LTE access, and embedded routing and security features. The vendor-neutral platform eliminates supplier lock-in and ensures customers have a choice of best-of-breed components and deployment scenarios. The open and cloud-native Ensemble Connector also offers a platform for innovation at the edge, enabling adoption of advanced 5G and IoT applications.

Intel Network Builders is an ecosystem of independent software vendors, operating system vendors, original equipment manufacturers, telecom equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and communications service providers coming together to accelerate the adoption of NFV- and SDN-based solutions in telecommunications networks and public, private enterprise, and hybrid clouds. Intel Select Solutions for uCPE provides a foundation for the development of uCPE products with a solution reference design and verification of performance. These systems bring the powerful performance of Intel Xeon D processors to the edge of communication service provider networks for agile service provisioning.

