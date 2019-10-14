The global cordless garden equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The use of legacy garden equipment contributes to the increasing air and noise pollution levels. This has compelled governments of various countries across the world to implement stringent air and noise emission regulations on legacy garden equipment. To overcome this challenge, outdoor power tool manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio by offering zero-emission garden equipment such as cordless garden equipment. The introduction of stringent regulations on legacy garden equipment will augment the growth prospects of the cordless garden equipment market.

As per Technavio, the automation in lawn care, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Cordless Garden Equipment Market: Automation in lawn care

With the increasing penetration of automation in lawn care, the demand for autonomous garden equipment is also increasing. By providing extended battery life, advanced maneuverability, and smartphone control options through applications, the autonomous equipment enables efficient cutting and time-saving. The presence of advanced features such as object detection, automatic start and finish, and automatic charging will further boost the popularity of robotic and automated lawn mowers among consumers. Vendors in the marketplace also offer advanced cordless garden equipment with increased speeds and efficiency. Thus, increasing adoption of automation in lawn care will be one of the critical trends that will have a positive impact on cordless garden equipment market growth.

"Apart from automation in lawn care, product innovation and the numerous marketing campaigns targeted at increasing product awareness are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Cordless Garden Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global cordless garden equipment market by product (lawn mower, trimmer and edger, brush cutter, chainsaw, leaf blower, and other products), distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the high disposable income of people, the need to comply with stringent residential landscape restrictions, and the increasing number of privately-owned housing units in the region.

