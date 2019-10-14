ATEME: TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH GILBERT DUPONT; IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, announces that it has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0011992700) on Euronext Paris, with effect from October 12, 2019, after the Company terminated the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont. This termination was effective after-market October 11, 2019.



Termination of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont

ATEME has terminated the liquidity contract concluded with Gilbert Dupont on July 4, 2014. This termination is effective after-market October 11, 2019.

On that date, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

13,475: shares,

€62,343.07: cash.

As a reminder, on June 28,2019, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

6,013: shares,

€153,083.12: cash.



Implementation of a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

ATEME has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares on September 25, 2019.

The liquidity contract will be executed in compliance with regulation regarding liquidity contracts which includes Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26th, 2016 supplementing MAR regulatory technical standards on the criteria, the procedure and the requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining it, terminating it or modifying the conditions for its acceptance, articles L. 225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code and AMF Decision n° 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018, applicable as from January 1st, 2019.



For the implementation of this contract, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

13,475: shares,

€62,343.07: cash.



Operations under the liquidity contract shall be suspended in the specific cases provided by article 5 of the AMF Decision n° 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018.

Operations under the liquidity contract may also be suspended:

by ATEME, if Kepler Cheuvreux has not made reasonable efforts to fulfil its obligations regarding the liquidity of the shares and the share price stability;

by Kepler Cheuvreux, in the case where information provided makes impossible to fulfil its obligations;

by Kepler Cheuvreux, in the case where amounts due to Kepler Cheuvreux under the Liquidity contract would not have been paid on the due date; and

upon request of ATEME, for the period it specifies.

The Liquidity contract may be terminated:

at any time and with a two (2) business days prior notice by ATEME;

at any time and with a thirty (30) calendar days prior notice by Kepler Cheuvreux; and

without notice and formalities if the shares are transferred on another trading platform.





About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forms, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo and Singapore. With a commercial presence in 14 countries, ATEME is 250 employees strong, including 100 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2018 ATEME served close to 400 clients worldwide with revenues of €56.5 million, 93% of which was from overseas.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C







