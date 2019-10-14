Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2019
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 14

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameChantal Free
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Officer

b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Chantal Free - Grant of share options:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil226,708
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
226,708 Share Options

£nil
e)Date of the transaction
2019-10-14
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

© 2019 PR Newswire