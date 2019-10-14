The "Russian Shipbuilding Industry Analysis: Results to 2018, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analytical database "Orders for shipbuilding at Russian shipyards: Results of 2018-2019" to model effective interaction between companies of shipbuilding industry; Industry News: "Shipbuilding industry of the Russian Federation and CIS countries" for regular monitoring of the most important events in the shipbuilding industry.

Research Use

Benchmarking, analysis of competitors and partners, marketing and strategic planning, searching for customers and partners, preparation for negotiations

Research Time Framework

Indicators of the industry since 2011, results of 2018 (dynamics and volumes of construction and repair of vessels at the enterprises of Russia, operational and financial indicators of the largest shipbuilding companies), forecast up to 2025 (basic factors of the market, volumes of construction and repair of vessels, tendencies of development of regional clusters).

Research schedule: H1 2019 (the previous version of Research "Russian shipbuilding industry" was published in Q1 2018)

Research Advantages

Analysis of Russian shipbuilding and ship repair market; coverage of civil and military shipbuilding (including military exports); research base is a monthly updated and replenished analytical database of orders for the construction of ships at Russian shipyards (data on customers, contractors, technical and cost characteristics of ships and the current status for each of these projects), as well as an unique set of theme-based news "Shipbuilding industry of the Russian Federation and CIS countries".

Research objectives and structure by sections:

Section I. State and Prospects of the Civil Fleet: a brief description of the main groups of vessels (marine fleet, river fleet, fishing fleet, development of the continental shelf, prospective costs for the development of civil marine equipment and shipbuilding).

Section II. State of the State-Owned Navy and Civil Fleet: key features and structure of the Russian Navy (submarine fleet of the Russian Navy, surface fleet of the Russian Navy), military-technical cooperation program, icebreaker fleet (navigation in high latitudes, nuclear icebreakers, diesel icebreakers, LNG icebreakers), research vessels.

Section III. State Support for Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Development: programs and measures of the state support in the sphere of civil shipbuilding, in the sphere of fishing fleet renewal and construction, measures to promote the Commercial Fleet under the flag of the Russian Federation

Section IV. Civil Shipbuilding Development Forecast: analysis of the factors influencing the state and development of the industry, possible consequences of the application of the law on state support of shipbuilding and shipping; quantitative forecast of the construction of ships at Russian shipyards (special vessels and facilities, sea and river transport vessels, auxiliary vessels, fishing fleet, research fleet).

Section V. Rating of Leading Shipbuilding Companies: rating by finance indicators (revenue comparison, gross profit, and net profit comparison, EBITDA comparison, debt load comparison), rating by delivered vessel characteristics, rating according to order portfolio characteristics

Key Topics Covered:

Section I. State and Prospects of the Civil Fleet

1.1 Marine Fleet

1.2 River Fleet

1.3 Fishing fleet

1.4 Continental Shelf Development

Section II. State of the State-Owned Navy and Civil Fleet

2.1 Key Features and Structure of the Russian Navy

2.1.1 Russian Navy Submarine Fleet

2.1.2 Russian Navy Surface Fleet

2.2.3 Military-Technical Cooperation Program

2.2 Icebreaking Fleet

2.2.1 Navigation at High Latitudes

2.2.2 Atomic Icebreakers

2.2.3 Diesel Icebreakers

2.2.4 LNG Icebreakers

2.3 Research Vessels

Section III. State Support for Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Development

3.1. Key Government Programs for Vessel and Shipyard Construction

3.2. State Support in Fishing Fleet Renewal and Russian Fishing Vessel Construction

3.3. Measures to Promote the Commercial Fleet under the Flag of the Russian Federation

Section IV. Civil Shipbuilding Development Forecast

4.1 Large-Tonnage Transport Shipbuilding

4.2 Construction of Special Vessels and Facilities

4.2.1 Icebreakers

4.2.2 Fixed Offshore Platforms

4.3 Prospects for Fishing, River and Sea Fleet Vessels Construction

4.3.1 Prospects for Fishing Fleet Development

4.3.2 Prospects for River Fleet Development

4.3.3 Sea Transport Fleet

4.4 Quantitative Forecast of the Shipbuilding in Russia

4.4.1 Special Vessels and Facilities

4.4.2 Sea and River Transport Vessels

4.4.3 Auxiliary Vessels

4.4.4 Fishing Fleet

4.4.5 Research Fleet

Section V. Rating of Leading Shipbuilding Companies

5.1 Rating by Delivered Vessel Characteristics

5.2 Rating According to Order Portfolio Characteristics

5.3 Rating of Largest Customers

5.4 Rating by Finance Indicators

5.4.1 Revenue Comparison

5.4.2 Gross Profit Comparison

5.4.3 Net Profit Comparison

5.4.4 EBITDA Comparison

5.4.5 Debt Load Comparison (Net Debt; Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio)

