The global laptop carry case market is expected to post a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005467/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global laptop carry case market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Consumers, especially those in corporate business are exhibiting strong demand for lightweight laptop bags that are best suited for travel. This is due to the growing stringency of regulations pertaining to weight and increasing luggage fares in the airlines industry. To capitalize on this demand, vendors are introducing lightweight laptop bags made of hard-sized materials with high-end technologies. Several vendors are offering lightweight laptop bags with added features such as leather-wrapped handles, non-slip shoulder and trolley straps, dedicated file sections, pen loops, and multiple accessory compartments. With rising demand for such lightweight bags, the growth of the global laptop carry case market will accelerate during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30808

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for traveler laptop bags will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Laptop Carry Case Market: Increasing Demand for Traveler Laptop Bags

The growth of the global travel industry has increased the demand for travel-oriented laptop bags. This is encouraging vendors to develop multipurpose laptop bags that can also be used as traveler bags. Several vendors are offering traveler laptop bags that can be used as a backpack, shoulder bag, crossbody bag, or a handheld bag. Certain vendors are developing water-resistant traveler bags equipped with RFID data vault, dedicated compartment to fit a 17" laptop, tablet compatible sleeve, and key FOB to attract customers. The increasing demand for such multipurpose bags is driving product innovation among vendors. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global laptop carry case market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing demand for traveler laptop bags, rising demand for travel, business, and laptop bags at airports and increasing celebrity endorsement are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Laptop Carry Case Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global laptop carry case market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to high spending on premium and high-quality personal accessories, including laptop bags.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005467/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/