Veeam named by Gartner as a Leader with the evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Veeam Software, a leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions.[1] This marks the third time Gartner has recognized Veeam as a category Leader. We believe this recognition validates Veeam's investment in delivering a complete Cloud Data Management portfolio to its customers and partners, fused with robust support that ensures data protection across physical, virtual and cloud environments.

"We're entering Veeam's Act II as we look beyond our traditional capabilities to define the future of how enterprises will protect and manage their data across physical, virtual and multi-cloud environments," said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and EVP of Sales Marketing at Veeam. "This involves embracing new ways of working with our partners to bring holistic and powerful Backup solutions to the market. In our view, this report is a testament to our team's dedication to creating compelling cloud-focused solutions and providing the highest levels of customer support. I'm thrilled that we're named a Leader."

Veeam has continued its growth in Cloud Data Management through close collaboration with the likes of AWS, Microsoft, and thousands of service providers helping enterprise customers to migrate to and leverage the cost efficiency, scale and elasticity of the cloud. Amassing more than 355,000 customers and $1B in annual bookings, Veeam continues to innovate at pace; for example, the new "with Veeam" program, which is receiving overwhelming positive response, is just one strategy of how Veeam continues to innovate and collaborate with its technology partners to deliver a combined hardware plus software solution to enhance customer choice and flexibility.

For more information, visit https://www.veeam.com/2019-gartner-magic-quadrant.html.

Supporting Quotes

"Veeam keeps our hospitality services fully operational across all business units so we can optimize experiences for fans and customers. From ticket scanners to Wi-Fi to the point-of sale system, Veeam keeps them available. It also guarantees we can check customers into our hotels, accept payment for their stays, book reservations in our restaurants and take payment for their meals. Veeam delivers the scalability, reliability and Cloud Data Management we didn't have in the past." Bryce Hollweg, Director of IT at Vancouver Canucks

"Veeam is so fast and easy to use, giving us time to be innovative and provide direct, immediate value to the organization. If we hadn't deployed Veeam, we'd have had to hire a full-time person to manage backup. When you combine that salary with money saved on third-party technical support services because nothing was simple and easy with legacy backup the total is nearly $200,000 each year. We monetized the IT team, and for the first time in Ducks Unlimited Canada's history, IT is raising money directly for the mission." Raj Perumal, Chief Information Officer at Ducks Unlimited Canada

"We're currently dedicating around three hours a week to email restores across our Office 365 environment. With Veeam we're able to reduce that to around 30 minutes, which means that we can provide this service to the rest of the business much more quickly, to meet any pressing deadlines, such as for legal cases." Ben Brooks, Head of IT at Everest Windows.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Chandra Mukhyala, Nik Simpson, 10 October 2019.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Cloud Data Management. Veeam has 355,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2,000, with customer satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam's global ecosystem includes 66,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 23,500+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005565/en/

Contacts:

Veeam Software Director, Global Public Relations

Heidi Monroe Kroft, 614-339-8200 x8309