Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has been part of the SRI Gaïa Index* since 2013 and has made further progress this year in the annual ranking prepared by the ESG rating agency Ethifinance Gaïa. At Palais Brongniart today, Mercialys was awarded second prize in the category for companies with revenues of Euro 150 to 500 million.

Based exclusively on quantitative criteria, the Ethifinance Gaïa ranking makes it possible to assess the ESG performance** of small and mid-size firms, providing analysts and investors with a rigorous tool supporting their socially responsible investment (SRI) decisions.

Mercialys' ESG rating in 2019 enabled it to come second in its category (revenues of Euro 150 to 500 million), climbing two places and moving back into the French top 3 for this level of business. For reference, the Company was ranked third in 2017 and fourth in 2018, highlighting its leading position for corporate social responsibility (CSR) nationally.

Thanks to this outstanding performance, Mercialys has also climbed 11 places in the general ranking for 2019, ranked 12th out of the 230 companies analyzed each year, all revenue categories combined (i.e. up to Euro 5 billion).

This latest achievement follows the various awards already received by Mercialys this year, from both real estate industry benchmarks (EPRA and GRESB) and sustainability and transparency rating agencies.

Mercialys' sustained performance with these awards over the years reflects its long-term commitment to responsible development, built around its operational excellence each day and its focus on continuously improving all dimensions of its business.

* The SRI Gaïa Index, which is recreated each year based on the ESG ratings of 230 SMEs and mid-market firms from the Paris stock market by the agency Ethifinance Gaïa, is made up of the top 70 firms that provide the highest level of guarantees for their ESG risk management.

** ESG performance covers companies' environmental, social, societal and governance initiatives.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property.

At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

