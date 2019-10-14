DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: LIFE IS STRANGE 2 BOXED EDITIONS COMING TO EUROPE AND AMERICA'S

In EMEA markets on December 3rd and in North America and Latin America on February 4th, 2020

October 14, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, and SQUARE ENIX Ltd. announced today that the full season of Life is Strange 2, the award-winning narrative adventure that's inspiring real-world conversations about race, gender equality and much more, is set for a boxed release in Europe and North America. The company will introduce a Standard and Collector's Edition; and both will include the complete season of Life is Strange 2, plus a variety of exclusive content designed by the Life is Strange team at DONTNOD Entertainment in partnership with Square Enix External Studios.

Following are the details of the boxed editions.

Life is Strange 2 Standard Edition includes:

The Complete Season

Bonus Game: The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Arcadia Bay Patches: customise Sean's in-game backpack

The Square Enix Store Exclusive Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition includes:

The Complete Season

Bonus Game: The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Arcadia Bay Patches: customise Sean's in-game backpack

Jonathan Morali's official score - 4 x 7" Vinyl Box Set

32-page hardcover artbook, featuring concept art from Life is Strange 2

4" Sean & 3" Daniel vinyl figurines

Collector's Edition presentation box

This Collector's Edition is strictly limited to a single production run.

Select retailers will offer a bonus Mascot Bundle featuring a selection of patches to customise Sean's in-game backpack and a keychain featuring Life is Strange mascot Hawt Dawg Man. Please consult www.BuyLiS2.com to see which local retailers have this offer available. Retailer links will be included on the page as they go live.

Both Boxed Editions will be available in EMEA markets on December 3rd, the same date as the release of the fifth and final episode of Life is Strange 2 for XBOX ONE®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC/Steam. It will be available in North America and Latin America on February 4th, 2020. Release dates may vary in specific countries.



About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal®. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 147 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

Life Is Strange 2 © 2018 Square Enix Ltd. All rights reserved.

Developed by DONTNOD Entertainment SA.

LIFE IS STRANGE, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. DONTNOD is a trademark of DONTNOD Entertainment SA. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

