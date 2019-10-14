Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
14.10.19
18:17 Uhr
1,620 Euro
-0,010
-0,61 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,590
1,615
22:00
14.10.2019 | 22:05
(27 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Scanship Holding ASA: Invitation to 3Q2019 Trading update on Tuesday 22 October

Welcome to Scanship Holding ASA's 3Q2019 Trading update at hrs. 12.00 on Tuesday 22 October in Oslo.

With the recent acquisition of ETIA, Scanship has significantly broadened and expanded its adressable market, and the presentation will include more insight to forward growth strategies within the various landbased markets. Special attention will be given on Scanship's value proposition for the European biogas market and within chemical recycling of plastic waste.

The presentation will be held at MESH in Tordenskioldsgate 3, and a light lunch will be served.

Please notify Scanship by e-mail to attend: erik.magelssen@scanship.no,or cell + 47 928 88 728

Venue: MESH, the Lounge, Tordenskiolds gate 3, 0160 Oslo

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)