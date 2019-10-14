Highlighting broad portfolio of universal NGS solutions at American Society for Human Genetics (ASHG) 2019 genomic research conference

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of innovative new technologies for faster, simpler library preparation for next-generation sequencing (NGS) in the growing field of RNA research.

QIAGEN is showcasing its industry-leading portfolio of universal NGS solutions at ASHG 2019, the annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics, from October 15-19 in Houston. Attendees will also get the chance to experience QIAGEN's new GeneGlobe Design Analysis Hub, combining curated knowledge, content-based assays and analyses for life science research.

More than 30 scientific posters at ASHG 2019 feature studies relying on QIAGEN's Sample to Insight workflows and bioinformatics for use in NGS.

"These new QIAseq FastSelect solutions add to our innovative portfolio addressing critical bottlenecks in next-generation sequencing, allowing scientists to quickly remove unwanted RNA types from samples, gaining time and cost savings and maximizing their research insights," said Dr. Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN's Life Sciences Business Area. "Our novel QIAseq FastSelect technologies remove unwanted RNA with a single 10-second pipetting step and 14 minutes of incubation. We are pleased to offer these valuable additions to our universal NGS portfolio to meet the growing need for reliable, efficient preparation of RNA libraries in search of deeper insights for the life sciences."

QIAGEN will exhibit its Sample to Insight portfolio at Booth 1119 at the ASHG 2019 meeting October 15-19 in Houston. For details on QIAGEN's presence, visit https://ashg.qiagen.com

Please find the full press release here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005581/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711



Phoebe Loh

+49 2103 29 11457

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com



Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826



Robert Reitze

+49 2103 29 11676

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com