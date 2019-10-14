Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Xetra
14.10.19
17:35 Uhr
24,750 Euro
+0,130
+0,53 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,710
24,790
22:06
24,620
24,710
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QIAGEN NV24,750+0,53 %