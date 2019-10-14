Medisanté Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Ensuring Better Care Outcomes while Reducing Costs

With its global medical IoT infrastructure, Medisanté radically simplifies PGHD integration into clinical systems and enables healthcare providers to scale their RPM initiatives

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Medisanté with the 2019 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for integrating patient-generated health data (PGHD) direct-to-cloud into any existing clinical system. Medisanté's powerful partnership strategy is key to its success in streamlining RPM initiatives anywhere in the world. By combining advanced technology from Vodafone (for cellular IoT technology), Amazon Web Services (for cloud infrastructure), and Gemalto (for chip cards and enterprise-grade security), Medisanté makes RPM more accessible to care teams and patients. It also involves biomedical engineers to facilitate secure and cost-effective scaling.

"Medisanté simplifies connectivity at the endpoint in the patient's home in order to globally scale RPM using cloud technologies," said Victor Camlek, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "It achieves this by embedding a global roaming IoT SIM card from Vodafone into medical devices, eliminating the need to pair them with a physical mobile gateway such as a tablet or a mobile phone. With no effort by the patient, devices transmit readings directly from the home to the care team."

With Medisanté's connected care devices, patients no longer have to enter personal data or any other credentials. Their identity stays within the clinical system and is not shared with any device vendor that could potentially store it in its proprietary cloud. The Amazon Web Services-based global medical IoT hub is an electronic device record (EDR) that can securely feed vast amounts of anonymous PGHD direct-to-cloud from multiple IoT device types into thousands of electronic health records (EHR).

Medisanté delivers industry-leading integration into clinical systems. Its business-to-business telecommunications-model offers flexibility via its options for device leasing, rental, and ownership. The company is already preparing itself for narrowband IoT to maintain its leading position in the clinical enterprise space.

"Medisanté's provider-centric medical IoT infrastructure and astute leverage of global technologies in a highly fragmented and regulated healthcare industry are expected to help it achieve accelerated growth and customer loyalty," noted Camlek

About Medisanté

Medisanté is headquartered in Switzerland and is an innovation champion in the Personal Connected Health Alliance where it chairs the direct-to-cloud IoT workgroup. Its global medical IoT infrastructure radically simplifies the integration of Patient Generated Health Data (PGHD) into clinical systems. It combines the best of global tech for anonymous device data with the best of healthcare privacy for sensitive patient data. By abstracting hardware complexity and diversity in the home of the patient, Medisanté allows Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to scale anywhere in the world. It makes it easy for care teams, bio-medical engineers, and patients at the same time. Easy always wins!

