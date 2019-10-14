Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack Marks National Chiropractic Health Month 2019

Michigan Chiropractor and Primary Care Provider Dr. Scott Zack Marks National Chiropractic Health Month, Held Annually Each October in the United States

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 / As the American Chiropractic Association and chiropractors across the nation mark National Chiropractic Health Month, encouraging the public to improve their musculoskeletal health, Dr. Scott Zack, an experienced chiropractor and primary care provider from Michigan, offers an expert look at this year's campaign.

"Titled 'Strength. Stability. Success.' and designed to promote taking steps to better musculoskeletal health during National Chiropractic Health Month 2019, this year's campaign kicked off on Tuesday, October 1, and will conclude at the end of the month," explains Dr. Zack, a respected chiropractor based in the Oakland County charter township of West Bloomfield, situated within the Detroit metropolitan area of Michigan.

According to Dr. Scott Zack, when the body's musculoskeletal system functions well, people feel stronger and healthier. "When we fail to maintain good musculoskeletal health, however, there's a risk of serious pain and, potentially, even disability," he adds.

Common musculoskeletal conditions include back, neck, and joint pain, as well as arthritis and osteoporosis. Worryingly, Dr. Zack suggests that upwards of half of all adults will report experiencing a musculoskeletal condition during their lifetime. "Musculoskeletal conditions are the most commonly reported medical ailments in the United States among those under age 65," he reveals, "and the second most common among those age 65 and older."

Globally, meanwhile, low back pain is understood to be the leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the expert. National Chiropractic Health Month is, therefore, he says, essential in promoting better musculoskeletal health across the United States.

"Chiropractors are able to help the public to both improve their musculoskeletal health as well as relieving existing conditions such as low back pain," explains Dr. Scott Zack. What's more, chiropractors do so, he says, naturally, enabling people to avoid or limit the possible need for surgery or potentially dangerous and highly addictive prescription drugs, such as opioid pain medications.

National Chiropractic Health Month's 2019 campaign-Strength. Stability. Success.-promotes a number of steps to improve the strength of the musculoskeletal system. These include moving more, eating a balanced diet, spending time outdoors, doing weight-bearing exercises, staying hydrated, quitting smoking, and getting adequate rest.

"This month, why not set yourself up for a stable future by taking steps to improve the health and strength of your musculoskeletal system?" adds Dr. Scott Zack, commenting from his office in Oakland County, Michigan, wrapping up.

