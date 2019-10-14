Web Presence: Samuel Lehrer Explains How the Little Yellow School House Equips Disadvantaged Children with Lifelong Skills

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2014 / The Little Yellow School House on Isla Mujeres, Mexico is designed to provide disadvantaged children on the island with superb education that prepares them for traditional schooling later. Samuel Lehrer, who is an annual volunteer and supporter of the facility, explains below how their curriculum and program improves every student's chances of success.

"The Little Yellow School House is the only facility of its kind on the entire island, and many disadvantaged kids would go without adequate education without the help of their educators," says Samuel Lehrer. "They not only support the children throughout year-round education programs, but they also help their families."

Samuel Lehrer and his own family have long supported the school and helped spread its mission to draw in new volunteers and donors. Each year, Lehrer and his family volunteer during the Island Time Fishing Tournament and Music Festival whose proceeds go directly to growing efforts at the Little Yellow School House.

The Island Time Fishing Tournament is an annual competition drawing in professional fisherman from around the world to the waters of Isla Mujeres. After a buy in, competitors fish within 50 miles off the coast of the island to be named top catch in four separate categories. In addition to the tournament, the festival includes a week-long music event that attracts artists, musicians, and spectators to the welcoming community.

With the financial assistance that Island Time brings in, the Little Yellow School House can upgrade their classrooms, kitchens, equipment, and resources. The support of competitors and volunteers like Samuel Lehrer have helped the school grow from a single-room facility to a comprehensive learning center with six classrooms, multiple full-time teachers, and over 50 students receiving care and education.

"Volunteer support has helped both the facility and the partner tournament grow, which in turn helps the Little Yellow School House invest in better equipment, more staff, and new, improved curriculum," says Samuel Lehrer. "And the Little Yellow School House is able to make a real difference in the lives of disadvantaged children on the island thanks to their unique approach to education."

At the core of the curriculum, educators help students develop essential life skills starting as basic and elementary as each child requires. They teach students how to best learn and retain information depending on their individual needs. The educators develop a foundation and explore each child's preferred learning style with them and their families. This "learning to learn" approach helps each student find success in traditional schooling later, too.

For the children already enrolled in traditional schools who perform coursework at the Little Yellow School House, they attain a variety of learning resources that help them keep up with regular tasks and stay on track for graduation. The facility ensures each child not only receives the attention they need now, but gains preparation for the rest of their life.

"The Little Yellow School House also offers counseling services and education for the families of students so everyone can improve and look ahead," says Samuel Lehrer. "It's a remarkable organization that ultimately benefits the whole island."

