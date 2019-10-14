Web Presence: Dr. Frank Roach Upgrades to the MoonRay S 3D-Printer for In-house Models

One of Atlanta's premiere dentists, Dr. Frank Roach has delivered exceptional care for decades and consistently provides his patients the best care and the most up-to-date procedures and technology. By employing the MoonRay S 3D Printer, he is able to deliver partials, flippers, and other appliances in hours instead of days

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 / Dr. Frank Roach consistently upgrades the technology in his offices to improve the overall patient experience and expedite many processes for quick resolutions. Today, he looks to the MoonRay S 3D Printer to create models of patients' teeth quickly and efficiently in his office.

"Better technology improves the experience for both the patient and the physicians performing the procedure," says Dr. Frank Roach. "Our dental tech resources have become extremely precise and capable in recent years and are very much worth the price tags. The MoonRay printer is a great example of that."

Normally, dentists take impressions of each patients' teeth, ship out an order, and then wait until models are developed and sent back to their offices before continuing with a procedure. MoonRay's 3D printer offers an in-office solution that ultimately expedites the process by days.

The MoonRay printer gives dentists the option to create surgical guides, night guards, accurate dental models for vacuum forming, castable crowns, bridges, partials, and more all from their offices. The printer is an all-in-one system that is user-friendly and equipped for powerful performance after a simple initial setup. The MoonRay's durable resin tank holds up to 50 L of resin, giving dentists plenty of use before materials needs to be replaced.

"The MoonRay is constructed with high-quality materials and is extremely cost effective and easy to use," says Dr. Frank Roach of Atlanta. "Dentists couldn't ask for a more user-friendly or speedy way to create precise dental models and appliances in-office."

The offices of Dr. Frank Roach have always held a reputation for superior service thanks to the state-of-the-art equipment and procedures available to their patients. Through Dr. Roach's use of sophisticated tools, he provides effective care that requires less from the patient while guaranteeing long-lasting solutions once procedures are complete.

He's dedicated to upgrading his materials and procedures across the board; patients who come to Dr. Frank Roach can now elect to receive All-on-Four anchors, which are stronger than traditional implants and only require four inserts (instead of the typical 8 or 12). Instead of having patients bite down on material molds, Dr. Roach employs CEREC Omnicam devices that can take quick 3D impressions and return detailed digital models that are communicated to in-office MoonRay printers. His offices also offer PRP therapy to speed up patient recovery time following major surgeries or procedures.

"Upgrades in technology allow dentists to provide speedier care and improved resolutions, helping patients rest easier knowing they're in the most capable hands," says Dr. Frank Roach.

