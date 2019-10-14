Meet the Birth Injury Lawyers Group: A Firm Helping Parents Fight Medical Malpractice

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 /According to a study conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in every 323 children faces Cerebral Palsy (CP) in varying degrees. Also, about 15 percent of all children that are born with CP suffer the condition due to medical negligence.

Because cerebral palsy is not a curable condition, it causes mental, physical, and financial stress for the person facing the situation and their family.

Why Should You File a Cerebral Palsy Lawsuit?

If you feel that your baby is disabled with any type of CP such as Choreoathetoid Cerebral Palsy due to medical negligence, then it is crucial that you file a lawsuit against the medical professional who conducted the delivery.

Proceeding with a lawsuit not only gives you an opportunity to claim compensation for the damage caused, but also ensure that the hospital/doctor is held responsible and no similar case happens in the future.

However, before filing a lawsuit, you should make sure that you have enough data/proof to support your claim. Below are some errors that indicate the doctor's fault in causing Cerebral Palsy in your child.

Mistakes or delays during C-Section.

Not monitoring or responding to vital signs indicating a disability.

Failing to treat critical infections or diseases during pregnancy effectively.

Usage of too much force while using birth-assist equipment such as forceps.

Errors in anesthesia administration.

If you have any data indicating the above issues, then you should file a lawsuit against the medical practitioner.

What Are the Steps Involved in a Cerebral Palsy Lawsuit?

Once you hire a lawyer to represent your lawsuit, they will then begin investigating the case to collect any necessary evidence that can support the claim.

After filing a lawsuit, a copy of the same is forwarded to the defendants, and they'll be given 30 days to respond to it. Once the defendant responds to the copy, the discovery phase will begin during which the legal teams on both the side conduct depositions and prepare evidence to prove their innocence.

After the discovery period gets over, the lawyers will try to settle the lawsuit by negotiating a settlement. If an out-of-court agreement does not happen, then the lawsuit goes to trial where the jury announces a verdict after hearing the case from both the side.

Just like appropriate evidence, it is also essential to have a professional and experienced lawyer to fight your case.

If you are in search of a law firm with lots of experience in handling cerebral palsy lawsuits, then look no further than Birth Injury Lawyers.

What is Birth Injury Lawyers Group?

Birth Injury Lawyers Group is a law firm specialized in medical malpractice and personal injury lawsuits. The firm offers legal resources and advice to family members or parents of victims affected by mental or physical injuries because of any medical negligence or error.

One of the main reasons why the Birth Injury Lawyers Group is highly recommended for cerebral palsy lawsuits is because they consult various professionals in the medical field such as physicians, drug experts, surgeons, etc., while preparing for a case to ensure that appropriate and elaborate details are available while proceeding with the lawsuit.

How to Approach the Birth Injury Lawyers Group?

The easiest way to contact the Birth Injury Lawyers Group is by calling 1-844-908-0346 where free professional consultation is available 24/7. Apart from that, you can also visit the official Birth Injury Lawyers website and enter your details to receive a call back for free.

Once your claim is filed with the Birth Injury Lawyers Group during the consultation call, the team will then analyze available data and provide you with a detailed insight on whether the case is worth if pursued and about the verdict/settlement you can expect.

